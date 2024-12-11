Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $472.13.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Hubbell stock opened at $448.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.19. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $306.92 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,553.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Hubbell by 17.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

