HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Up 2,319.0% in November

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 2,319.0% from the November 15th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at HWH International

In other HWH International news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 4,411,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,387,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,808.72. This trade represents a 63.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 86.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HWH International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HWH stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 495,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. HWH International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $10.80.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

