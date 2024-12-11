Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 690685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.21. The firm has a market cap of £11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

