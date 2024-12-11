Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Down 37.5% – Here’s What Happened

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Free Report) was down 37.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Hydromer Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

About Hydromer

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

