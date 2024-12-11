iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 445 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 975,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,286,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,778.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 456,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after buying an additional 441,048 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 111.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,041,000 after buying an additional 386,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,444. The trade was a 11.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

