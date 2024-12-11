IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IAC from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.73). The business had revenue of $938.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.62 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 98.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 408.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 55.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

