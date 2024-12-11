IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISD. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 99,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 8.88%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

