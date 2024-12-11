IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $145,000 in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,218.15. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $258,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,357 shares of company stock worth $8,656,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Trading Up 0.7 %

EXPI opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.27. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

