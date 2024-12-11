IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

