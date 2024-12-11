IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1,176.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,899,000 after acquiring an additional 814,018 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Encompass Health by 2,302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 578,438 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 213.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 141,075 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 762.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 73,683 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 89.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 71,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $104.55.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

