IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at $25,526,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $275.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $209.53 and a twelve month high of $278.17. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.824 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

