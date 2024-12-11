IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. EQ LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVOO opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $115.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

