IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Corteva by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.5 %

CTVA opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

