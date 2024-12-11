Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,452,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $257,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 327.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 159.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

