Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Announces Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3018 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of IDCBY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.53 billion during the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

