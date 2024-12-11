Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,900 shares, an increase of 1,271.1% from the November 15th total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 30.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Infobird Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of IFBD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 60,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Infobird has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $54.64.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

