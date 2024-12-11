Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Director Nigel Brown Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) Director Nigel Brown acquired 7,500 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $31,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,187.62. This represents a 12.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NOTV stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $125.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

