Insider Buying: Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Bulluss acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($8,280.25).

Robert Bulluss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Robert Bulluss acquired 10,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,420.00 ($8,547.77).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coventry Group Increases Dividend

Coventry Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

