Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires 26 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 26 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($192.33).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 28 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of £152.04 ($194.25).
- On Thursday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £147.30 ($188.19).
easyJet Stock Up 0.0 %
easyJet stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 577.40 ($7.38). 2,365,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 525.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 487.04. The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 404.70 ($5.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 591.07 ($7.55).
easyJet Increases Dividend
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.