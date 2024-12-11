Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires 26 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 26 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($192.33).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 28 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of £152.04 ($194.25).

On Thursday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £147.30 ($188.19).

easyJet stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 577.40 ($7.38). 2,365,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 525.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 487.04. The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 404.70 ($5.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 591.07 ($7.55).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 2.24%. easyJet’s payout ratio is 1,020.41%.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

