Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells 606 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $547.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.79.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

