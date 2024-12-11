Insider Selling: Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) VP Sells $13,559.00 in Stock

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) VP Meredith J. Ching sold 700 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $13,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 149,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,364.79. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 0.8 %

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 375,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,419. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 103.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 53.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Further Reading

