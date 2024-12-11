Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $887,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,482,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,503,668.39. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cadre Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Cadre stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 265,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cadre by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Cadre by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 11.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

