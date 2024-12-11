Insider Selling: Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Sells 54,181 Shares of Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 54,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $45,512.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,359.40. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Passage Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 80 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $64.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 20,903 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $17,140.46.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 76,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $60,198.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 25,631 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $18,710.63.

On Monday, September 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,100 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $46,694.00.

Passage Bio Trading Down 4.4 %

PASG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 70,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,998. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PASG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Passage Bio

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 18.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 78,406 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,057,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 211,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.