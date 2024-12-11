Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Brent L. Handler Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brent L. Handler sold 5,000 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $17,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,466.18. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ISPO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned about 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

