Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Brent L. Handler Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) major shareholder Brent L. Handler sold 5,000 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $17,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,466.18. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned about 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

