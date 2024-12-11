Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CAO Sells $252,192.30 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Insulet Price Performance
NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.47. 634,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,522. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $279.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insulet
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.