Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CAO Sells $252,192.30 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.47. 634,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,522. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $279.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

