Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $1,373,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 5.1 %

HPE stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,350 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.