Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $247.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.53 and a 1 year high of $262.61.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $17,216,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,178,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,511,348.95. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,959 shares of company stock worth $205,323,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.87.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

