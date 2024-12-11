Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 12,188.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.