Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,242,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 934,505 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Evercore ISI raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

OGN opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

