Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 702 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in HubSpot by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,341.12. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,390 shares of company stock worth $29,126,596. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.27.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.3 %

HUBS stock opened at $720.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,668.86, a PEG ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $762.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

