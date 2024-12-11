Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 186,321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

FLQM stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $690.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

