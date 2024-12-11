International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Decreased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,996.40. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $304,004. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

