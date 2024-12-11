Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $88.87 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

