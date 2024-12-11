Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $29.67. Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 2,923 shares trading hands.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.