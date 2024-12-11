Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $29.67. Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 2,923 shares trading hands.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF ( BATS:BLKC Free Report ) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 9.54% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

