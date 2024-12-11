Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 303,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 360,682 shares.The stock last traded at $18.59 and had previously closed at $18.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.