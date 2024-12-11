Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 303,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 360,682 shares.The stock last traded at $18.59 and had previously closed at $18.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

