Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 303,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 360,682 shares.The stock last traded at $18.59 and had previously closed at $18.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
