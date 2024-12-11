Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Cut by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Country Club Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.61 and a 200 day moving average of $173.51. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.68 and a 12-month high of $188.16.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
