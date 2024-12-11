Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.19 and last traded at $75.19. 12,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 43,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

