Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.19 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 324540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.