Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. 631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.