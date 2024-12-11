Invst LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Invst LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

