Invst LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,911 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,633,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,515,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,487,000 after buying an additional 475,125 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,001,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 86,747 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.