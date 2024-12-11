Invst LLC Purchases Shares of 32,133 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Steinberg purchased 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

