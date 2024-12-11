Invst LLC Sells 12 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Invst LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.00.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $913.35 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.21 and a twelve month high of $935.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $797.01 and its 200 day moving average is $712.57. The company has a market cap of $390.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

