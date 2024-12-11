Invst LLC Sells 50,439 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Invst LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,439 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Invst LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $24,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

QUAL opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.