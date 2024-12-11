iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,181,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,547,779 shares.The stock last traded at $116.94 and had previously closed at $116.85.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.22.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
