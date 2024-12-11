iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,181,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,547,779 shares.The stock last traded at $116.94 and had previously closed at $116.85.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 44,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

