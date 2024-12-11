iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 61.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 240,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 40,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.