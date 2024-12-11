iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Purchased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,727,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 287,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 160,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1943 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.