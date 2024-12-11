iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.11 and last traded at $74.53, with a volume of 6425121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.61.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,526,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

