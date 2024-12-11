iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,213,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,846,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

