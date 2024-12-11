iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 361561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,530 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,510,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,889,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,194,000 after buying an additional 396,558 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 373.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 165,151 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

